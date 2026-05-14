Growing Home - Leaf Miners

Do you see light green serpentine trails, or pale blotches on vegetable garden leaves? If so, you likely have leaf miners. Many different insects that can inflict leaf miner damage. Leaf Miner insect larvae hatch on the underneath the leaf and then they eat or “mine” the stuff between the leaf’s top and bottom surfaces. As they eat the plant’s middle layers, they leave behind a zigzagging pale trail of leaf damage. Leaf miners often disfigure salad greens. The easiest control is to regularly wipe small white eggs off the leaf’s underside or remove damaged leaves altogether.