Growing Home - Fairy Gardens

Young kids are spearheading a hot landscaping trend… Fairy Gardens! This is where a dedicated part of your garden is set aside for kids to create Fairy Villages. It can be in a raised bed, or a garden corner. The goal is to create a make-believe village for Fairies. Stop by your local craft store or garden center and you’ll find tiny cozy cottages or make your own. A fairy garden also needs tiny pathways to connect cottages and small colorful pebbles. Every fairy garden needs a fake (or real) water feature like a pond or stream. There is only one fairy garden rule. Let the kids do most of the designing.