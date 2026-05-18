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Growing Home

Growing Home - The Wardian Case

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 18, 2026 at 9:52 AM MDT

In 1829, London doctor Nathaniel Ward noticed a fern thriving in a sealed glass jar. Dr. Ward then developed the “the Wardian case.” Dr. Ward’s glass “Wardian Case” created a revolution in plant travel. Before Ward’s invention, 90% of plants died at sea. The Wardian Case enabled the transport of economic crops around the world. These cases enabled plants to survive for months on sea voyages. Thus, tea was smuggled from China to India, rubber trees moved to Southeast Asia, and orchids flooded Europe. Dr. Ward’s “Wardian Case” spread tropical plants worldwide, reshaping agriculture.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
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