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Growing Home

Growing Home - The Sweat Bee

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 19, 2026 at 9:54 AM MDT

Colorado is home to a most unique native bee known as the Sweat Bee. It’s a tiny metallic blue-green bee that you might mistake for a colorful fly. The name Sweat Bee comes from their attraction to human perspiration. Yes, they’ll land on you for a sip of salty sweat. Native Sweat bees are excellent pollinators, more efficient than honeybees on small flowers. Sweat Bees nest in bare ground. To attract them, skip heavy mulch in spots, plant diverse blooms, and avoid pesticides. These jewel-toned Sweat Bees visitors quietly boost your garden’s productivity.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb