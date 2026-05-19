Growing Home - The Sweat Bee

Colorado is home to a most unique native bee known as the Sweat Bee. It’s a tiny metallic blue-green bee that you might mistake for a colorful fly. The name Sweat Bee comes from their attraction to human perspiration. Yes, they’ll land on you for a sip of salty sweat. Native Sweat bees are excellent pollinators, more efficient than honeybees on small flowers. Sweat Bees nest in bare ground. To attract them, skip heavy mulch in spots, plant diverse blooms, and avoid pesticides. These jewel-toned Sweat Bees visitors quietly boost your garden’s productivity.