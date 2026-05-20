Growing Home - Earthworms

How do earthworms move through soil? Earthworm bodies have fluid-filled segments. Using muscle hydraulics, each segment can inflate or deflate like a tiny water balloon, making the worm longer and thinner. By sending bodily waves of contraction, the earthworm moves forward. Tiny bristles anchor the worm in the soil, so it doesn’t slip backward, while simultaneously stretching ahead. In compacted ground, earthworms swallow the soil, digesting nutrients, and leaving waste behind. As earthworms move, they create mucus-lined tunnels that bring air, water, and nutrients to roots.