Growing Home - Gardening as Exercise

You may not think of weeding as a workout, but researchers found working in the yard can be equal to walking or even tennis. Gardeners often spend about 40 minutes longer each week than exercising because there’s always something needing attention. Studies show gardeners are far less likely to report anxiety or health problems. Also, the soil itself may boost your immune system. In one study, people regularly handling soil had stronger immune responses. Researchers also think beneficial soil microbes train your immune system. So, skip the workout and head out to the garden.