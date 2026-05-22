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Growing Home

Growing Home - Roly Polies

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 22, 2026 at 9:03 AM MDT

Roly poly bugs look like a miniature armadillo that rolls up into a ball when disturbed. Their scientific name is Armadillidium vulgare. Oddly, they are not bugs, they are terrestrial crustaceans. Roly poly bugs are actually related to other crustaceans like lobsters and shrimp. They mainly feed on decaying matter, but sometimes Roly Polys feed on plants. Discourage them by sprinkling washed and finely crushed eggshells, corn meal or diatomaceous earth at the base of your plants. The organic pesticide “Sluggo Plus,” is also very effective at controlling Roly polys.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb