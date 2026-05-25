Growing Home - Mason Bees

Mason bees are amazing pollinators in the garden and orchard. Mason bees are solitary. Every female builds her own nest, having no workers, no honey or wax. Mason bees can be imported to orchards or occur naturally. They emerge in early spring around 50 degrees, right with fruit trees bloom. Mason bees are amazing pollinators and are ten times more efficient than honey bees. To encourage mason bees, provide habitat by drilling holes in untreated wood, purchase mason bee houses or leave some hollow stems in the garden and avoid pesticides. For a great garden, give mason bees a home.