A particular Roman emperor, Tiberous (14 AD to 37 AD) demanded fresh cucumbers every day. To keep him happy Roman gardeners grew cucumbers in wheeled beds that were rolled inside for nighttime shelter. Workers also covered frames with thin sheets from a gypsum crystal that was quarried into clear glass-like sheets. These were history’s first greenhouses. They were ingenious structures that trapped warmth and extended the growing season. So next time you step into a greenhouse, remember, you’re part of a gardening tradition that goes back to ancient Rome, and a love of cucumbers.