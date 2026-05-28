Growing Home - The Two Main Types of Parsley

There are two main types of Parsley. Flat-leaf parsley, often called Italian parsley, has broad leaves and a stronger, more robust flavor, making it a favorite for cooking. Curly parsley has tightly ruffled leaves and a milder taste. Curly parsley is often used as an ornamental in flower beds or a garnish on the side of a plate to clear the palate. In the garden, flat parsley tends to be easier to harvest and clean, while curly parsley is more cold-tolerant. Both flat and curly parsley are biennials usually grown as annuals. Both parsleys are rich in vitamins and great in salads.