The Hungarian people are passionate about pie cherries. Which is why cherry breeder Amy Iezzoni, of Michigan State University, went to Hungary in 1980 to look for better sour cherries. There she found the Újfehértói Fürtös cherry. Which unlike the common white fleshed Montmorency cherries, had firm red flesh instead of soft clear flesh and a longer bloom period that provided extra frost protection. But Americans couldn’t pronounce Újfehértói Fürtös so she renamed it after a Hungarian lake named “Balaton,” Which is a popular cherry variety and Hungary gets a royalty for every cherry tree sold.