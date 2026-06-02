Growing Home - The Bloomerang Lilac

Who doesn’t love the smell of a lilac in spring. But once the liliac show is over it’s done until next spring. But plant breeders have found a work around with the “Bloomerang lilac, which re-bloms again in late summer until frost. The Bloomerang lilac is a family of dwarf, reblooming compact lilacs that are available with pink, purple or white flowers that can squeeze into tight spaces, reaching only a maximum of three feet. The late summer lilac bloom smells just as good as it does in spring. The biggest thing to happen to lilacs in years is the reblooming Bloomerang lilac.