Growing Home - Beautiful Weeds

Some of the worst garden weeds hide behind beauty. Plants like yellow toadflax, creeping bellflower and wild violets have colorful blooms that buys them survival time because gardeners hesitate pulling attractive plants. Creeping bellflower has deep, thick roots that spread down and out. Wild violets scatter seeds and creep outward through lawns and gardens. Toadflax spreads by seed and roots. A weed may be pretty, but these are ones that crowd out other plants, steal moisture, and become very difficult to remove, all because you fell for the weed’s pretty flowers.