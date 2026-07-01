Growing Home - Delosperma

Delosperma, better known as “ice plant,” is a low-growing succulent perennial that has become a star of drought-tolerant gardening. Native mostly to South Africa, it forms colorful carpets of flowers that bloom for months. Delosperma Ice Plant is in American gardens thanks to the esteemed Panayoti Kelaidis of Denver Botanic Gardens who introduced these South African Ice Plants. Now breeders are developing brighter colors with longer bloom periods and better winter survival. Delosperma Ice Plant groundcovers are finding their place in colder, drier western mountain valley gardens.