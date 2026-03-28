Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Larry K is host and producer of the Indigenous heard on over 100 stations around the US. Our show is currently syndicated on four networks. You can hear us twice daily on our Flagship station Native Voice One (NV1) The Native American Radio Network.
Join Larry every week as he brings you live interviews and a mix of new music from our Indigenous musicians from around the Western Hemisphere, a variety of rock, pop, country, flute, salsa, classical, house and electronica.
Learn more here: https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/category/past-shows/
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Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome back a familiar voice and a powerful storyteller. Patrick Deneau, the creative force behind The City Lines, returns with brand new music that digs deep and speaks truth. His latest album, Prescribed Fires, is bold, intentional, and full of that honest songwriting we’ve come to expect. You can read all about The City Lines at our place at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/the-city-lines. And Jumping into our musicial circle today is The City Lines, Andrew Clingan, J.A.M, Donita Large, Aterciopelados, Teagan Littlechief, Tracy Bone, Burnstick, Solagua, The City Lines, Alex Anest, Lancelot Knight, LILI, Mike Paul, TRIBZ, Samantha Crain, Melody McArthur, Raven Reid, The North Sound, Raymond Sewell, JD Crosstown, Q052, Angela Amarualik, Def-i, Ariano, The Melawmen Collective, Kind of Sea, Irv Lyons Jr, The Deeds, Dan Scram, Brule, Hataalii, Levi Platero and much more. Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.
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Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This week we welcome back from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Singer, songwriter and Entrepreneur. Dustin Harder. He is the creator and lead guitarist of the group “Prairie Soul. He's been releasing new singles and today your gonna be the first to hear them. Get ready for our conversation that blends music, culture, and vision. You can read all about him at our place at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/dustin-harder. Enjoy music from Soul Pairie, Rhonda Head, Clube da Bossa, Milton Nascimento, Jasmine Netsena, Jamie Coon, Mike Bern, TRIBZ, Nathan Cunningham, Os Mutantes, Levi Platero, Pony Man, Diyet & the Love Soldiers, Hataalii, Orishas, Matiu, Sarazino, Banda Black Rio, Robin Cisek, Elastic Bond, Kind of Sea, The Melawmen Collective, Crystal Shawanda, Mitch Walking Elk, Twice As Good, Indigenous and much more. Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.
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Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome back from North Carolina, Cherokee musician Andrew Clingan, the creative voice behind J.A.M. Andrew has just launched his brand-new album Conceived, a project that brings together powerful lyrics, layered instrumentation, and a deep personal vision. We’re excited to learn more about the inspiration behind the music and where this new journey is taking him. J.A.M. is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, come read all about him at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/jam. Enjoy music from JAM, Andrew Clingan, The Sober Junkie, Julian Taylor Band, The North Sound, Soda Stereo, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Bajofondo, Bruthers of Different Muthers, Ozomatli, Janel Munoa, Old Soul Rebel, Chantil Dukart, Jessa Sky, Nicole Gatti, Frikstailers, La Yegros, David Morin, Koyla, JD Crosstown, Seneca Shaganappi, Gary Farmer and the Troblemakers, TRIBZ, Bluedog, Crystal Shawanda, Stevie Salas, Moonshine Saints, The City Lines and much more. Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.
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Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome back to the North and into himself, Ivitquna from Inuvik, Northwest Territories. Fresh off the release of his brand new album IGLU, Ivitquna continues his journey of return, to home, to culture, and to identity. IGLU feels cinematic and filled with haunting melodies and space that echo memory and place. He'll be stopping by into our spotlight at our Say Magazine Studios. Come read all about him at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/invitquna. Enjoy music from Ivitquna, Xen0art, Joyslam, The City Lines, Donita Large, Kinky, Romeo Void, The Northstars, Ernest Monias, tchutchu, DJ Krayzkree, Jayden Paz, DJ Bitman, Nora Norman, The North Sound, Cikwes, Indian City, Tom Wilson, Ariel Posen, Irv Lyons Jr, The Isley Brothers, Santana, Q052, Angela Amarualik, Stolen Identity, Aysanabee, Raye Zaragoza, Elastic Bond, Seu Jorge, Ana Tijoux, Amaru Tribe and much more. Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.
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Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome back from Pointe-Bleue, Quebec Mike Paul. His latest release, Nutshimit, is a powerful reflection on culture, land, and identity. We’re looking forward to diving into the music and the meaning behind it. He'll be stopping by into our spotlight at our Say Magazine Studios. Come read all about him at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/mike-paul. Also enjoy music from Mike Paul, The City Lines, Alex Anest, Maten, Black Bear, Sinuupa, Chulius & the Filarmonicos, Nuuro, Dan Linitie, Gator Beaulieu, Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz, Murray Porter, Ozomatli, Robbie Robertson, Logan Staats, Siibii, Angel Baribeau, J.A.M, Andrew Clingan, Stevie Salas, Soda Stereo, Angus Vincent, Paul Star, Jota Quest, Dj Bitman, The North Sound, Carsen Gray, Robin Cisek, JD Crosstown, Melody McArthur, Janel Munoa and much more. Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.
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Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we're honored to have the incredible Melody McArthur joining us again. Melody is a multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and storyteller. She’s back with brand-new music, including a new single and an upcoming album, The Gospel Truth, arriving this May. She'll be stopping by into our spotlight at our Say Magazine Studios, come read all about her at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/melody-mcarthur Also enjoy music from Melody McArthur, William Prince, Diyet & the Love Soldiers, The North Sound, Julian Taylor, 1915, Sinuupa, Maten, Shuit, Bobbi-Jo-Starr, Caleigh Cardinal, Robin Cisek, Scubba, Alanah, Mike Paul, The Melawmen Collective, Blue Mountain Tribe, Murray Porter, Stevie Salas, J.A.M, Janel Munoa, Campo, Bomba Estero, Los Amigos Invisibles, Sara Kae, Cary Morin and much more. Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.