KVNF Regional Newscast: July 26, 2022

You are tuned in to KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Tuesday, July 26. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

Over the weekend the Daily Sentinel reported on the rise of median home prices in Mesa County. The median price reached an all-time high of $410,000 in June compared to $395,000 in May. These numbers are on par with home prices nationwide. A lack of inventory is one reason for record-high prices. Another factor is the continued influx of people who find Colorado’s Western Slope a desirable place to live.

In other housing news, the town of Ridgeway may pause new housing development according to the Ouray County Plaindealer. Town administrator Preston Neill told town council the department is inundated with applications without enough time or resources to go through them. Due to the backlog of permits and applications, the town is entertaining a moratorium on new building applications.

Colorado Parks and wildlife announced free access to all state Colorado State Parks for Colorado Day on Monday, August 1. This year, Colorado Day will celebrate the state’s 146th birthday.

Colorado is launching a $1.8 million grant program aimed at getting youth from underserved communities into the great outdoors. Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz has more.

SPOT (:42)

COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are climbing, and a new report reveals a wide range of case and vaccination rates in our region. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.

SPOT (1:03)

Officials in New Mexico recently celebrated the purchase of 54-thousand acres to create its largest state-owned recreation area. The deal carries special meaning for tribes in the area. And it’s one of the biggest public land acquisitions in the U-S this year. Emma Gibson of the Mountain West News Bureau has more.

FEATURE (4:14)

And that wraps up Tuesday’s KVNF Regional Newscast. To support local news head to kvnf.org to become a member or donate. I’m Stephanie Maltarich, thanks for listening.