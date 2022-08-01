KVNF Regional Newscast: August 1, 2022

You’re tuned into KVNF’s regional newscast for Monday, August 1. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

Delta Technical College of the Rockies was recently declared a hunger-free campus by Colorado’s Department of Higher Education. A 2021 campus-wide survey revealed 60% of the students experienced food insecurity. To earn the distinction the college implemented a food pantry, pledged to help students enroll in SNAP benefits, agreed to hold one food security awareness event each year and provide reports on campus-wide food insecurity. Frank Witowski reported this story for the Montrose Press.

Colorado Sun reporter Jennifer Brown found more than 120 girls ages 14 and younger have had abortions in Colorado in the last five years. The Su requested age data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment after Roe was overturned in June. Attention has focused on state laws that impact women’s health. Brown reports that it’s likely some of these abortions were from patients who traveled from out of state. And some doctors in Colorado say they have performed abortions on patients as young as 10 and 11, ages that were not included in the data.

A Teton County judge issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday blocking Wyoming’s trigger law on most abortions from going into effect. Kyle Mackie of K-H-O-L in Jackson Hole reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announced a major investment last Thursday to expand high-speed broadband in rural areas nationwide. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.

Colorado is known for its outdoor recreation, from skiing and snowboarding in the winter to hiking and water sports in the warmer months. While outdoor recreation does attract tourism, enthusiasm runs especially high among locals. But sometimes finding family-friendly outdoors activities requires additional research. There’s a guide for that now, Colorado Family Outdoor Adventure; An All-Ages Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Getting Outside. KGNU’s Shannon Young spoke with author Heather Mundt about her new book.

