KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2023

The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace, or FARM, is the new home for roughly two dozen arts-based business ventures. The thirteen thousand-square foot commercial building in Fruita opened this past weekend, according to the Daily Sentinel. Patrons bustled between the building's various stores to the sounds of local bands such as Big Dominguez and Liat and the Sirens.

Nineteen nurses at Delta Health were honored with nominations for The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to recognize the nursing care they provide patients and families each day. The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team took no prisoners this past weekend at the wrestling regionals in Durango, reports the Montrose Daily Press. This quarter’s overall winner was Jan Handke, a registered nurse and case manager. Handke was recognized for her commitment to caring for patients and facilitating staff nurses to make smooth transitions for patients.

The Red Hawks won the regional competition ahead of Pueblo County and Roosevelt High School. Neil Samples, the team head coach, said it was the first time in his tenure at Montrose to have qualified nine wrestlers for the state wrestling championship in Denver. The championship is to be held today through Saturday.

A poll conducted by the Delta County Independent recently asked community members if the city of Delta should legalize marijuana by ordinance or vote of the people. While no formal decision has been made on the matter, discussions are underway for the Delta City Council. So far, 34 point 2 percent believe Council should allow retail marijuana through an ordinance, 40 point 8 percent want the issue put to vote in an election, and 25 percent believe retail marijuana should not be allowed in city limits.

