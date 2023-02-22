KVNF Regional Newscast: February 22, 2023

The Telluride fire district is taking to voters for a mill levy increase in May, and if approved, the ballot measure would add $3.6 million in revenue annually, reports the Telluride Daily Planet.

Hotchkiss Town Trustee Patricia Medina was arrested on a DUI vehicle accident, the North Fork Merchant Herald reported Tuesday evening.

Crews in Montrose are stacking 54 already completed hotel rooms, or modular units, into place on the new Fairfield by Marriott hotel at the Colorado Outdoors complex, the Daily Sentinel reported.

Ouray County elected officials are seeking a pay raise in the next election cycle due to high cost of living, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. County commissioners voted to pursue a salary increase for commissioners, clerks, treasurers and assessors by almost 18% and sheriffs by around 14%, effective after the next election cycle for each official.

Republican lawmakers in some parts of our region are pushing to limit what books children can access in schools and public libraries. The Mountain West is seeing more snow than it has in years…which means more powder-hungry skiers and snowmobilers heading for the backcountry.