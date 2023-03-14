KVNF Regional Newscast: March 14, 2023

The Hotchkiss Fire district is collaborating with local and regional agencies to conduct a simulated wildfire exercise on April 1st, according to the district’s social media. Agencies such as the Delta County Emergency Management, will gather in the Leroux Creek drainage north of L Rd for the exercise.

On this week’s Local Motion, Taya Jae and I are diving into the impact of local theater. Specifically, how the arts bolster our rural communities and how they’re adapting to survive in the wake of the pandemic. That’s this Wednesday at 6PM and Saturday at 10AM.

On April 7th, retired Navajo coal miners who are suffering from the effects of black lung disease, will hold an informational meeting on opportunities for compensation and other benefits through the Department of Labor. The meeting will take place in Farmington, New Mexico.

Citizens for a Healthy Community met with Delta County Commissioners during a recent work session to talk about the organization’s proposed climate action plan for the county. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Natasha Leger, Executive Director of Citizens for a Healthy Community, about the meeting.