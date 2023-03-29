© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 29, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published March 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
The Bureau of Land Management says about 3,600 wild burros live in Arizona.
A years-long push to increase the number of classes Ridgway Secondary School students can take to earn both high school and college credit is paying off, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Roughly 70% of students are taking at least one college-level course this fall. An expansion in the number of classes for which Ridgway Secondary students can earn high school and college credit is also helping them save on tuition and prepare for higher education. Last semester, 77 of the school’s 108 students enrolled in a concurrent class, earning a total of 594 college credits and saving $81,000 on future tuition costs.

A new roadmap charts a course for mitigating the risk of wildfire. Eric Galatas has more.

Concerned citizens still have time to weigh in on the Bureau of Land Management's proposed Jumbo Mountain Comprehensive Travel and Transportation Management Plan. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Ben Katz from Western Slope Conservation Center.

