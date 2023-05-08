KVNF Regional Newscast: May 8, 2023

The second time’s the charm. Olathe Fire Protection District residents voted last Tuesday to pass a mill levy increase, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Backers pursued the 5.4 mill levy increase to help the district replace aging equipment, retain firefighters and emergency medical technicians, as well as maintain response times in the face of population growth. During the special election on May 2, 493 district residents marked their ballots in favor of the increase, outvoting the 395 who said no, according to unofficial results. The vote takes the total district mill levy to an even 13 and marks the second time in less than a year that Olathe Fire tried for a mill levy increase. It is projected to give the district about $331,000 more revenue annually.

Delta prison inmates were evacuated due to a flood risk last week, reports the Delta County Independent. Flooding had already made the secondary entrance to the Delta Correctional Center impassable and there is some water damage to fencing. The minimum-security prison lies about 9 miles west of Delta, near Roubideau Creek. The DOC had been preparing for possible flooding since being notified of the risk in late March. After consulting with offices of emergency management at local, county and state levels over the past weeks. The DOC’s prep work included filling 12,000 sandbags, moving files, documents and equipment, and emptying lower-lying buildings.

Grand Junction is regulating cannabis manufacturing in the city, according to the Daily Sentinel. Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved three ordinances last week allowing and creating a regulatory framework for cannabis manufacturing. The ordinances will allow businesses such as those that make marijuana products, like edibles and concentrates, to operate in the city. These businesses would not be allowed to make retail sales. The approval of cannabis manufacturing comes as the 10 businesses that were awarded retail marijuana licenses in late March are working toward opening their stores.

Delta County Commissioners agreed to renew a yearly contract that will provide funds for its rural health department for education and delivery of vaccines for county residents. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

All Points Transit, a non-profit Dial-a-Ride service based in Montrose, Colorado, connects residents of rural communities across the Western Slope to the services they need. Recently, All Points visited a senior lunch in Telluride, where the ride service received a warm reception. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KOTO's Gavin McGough has more.