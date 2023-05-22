KVNF Regional Newscast: May 22, 2023

Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill last Tuesday that would have allowed ranchers to use lethal force against wolves to protect their livestock, reports the Delta County Independent. The bill would have allowed lethal force prior to any gray wolves being introduced on the Western Slope ahead of a voter-prescribed December deadline. Local lawmakers who sponsored the bipartisan senate bill said it provided the state with valuable resources for managing the wolves, and are disappointed in the veto, one of the first Polis issued this year. Senator Perry Will, who represents parts of Montrose County, believes the reintroduction is not in the best interest of the wolves either. He said if the species is to be introduced, and ranchers and farmers are to get on board, the state needs the proper tools in place to manage the species.

A proposed solar farm just southwest of Norwood (in San Miguel County, Colorado) is drawing criticism from the community. Last week, residents showed up for a meeting to express their disapproval. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KOTO’s Julia Caulfield was there and brings part one of this report.

Octogenarian Mary Nettlton has helped generations of Lake City students learn to read. Nettlon, who's blind, has volunteered at the local school for more than two decades. KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports.