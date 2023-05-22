© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 22, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published May 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
Fourth grader Walker Stark reads to Mary Nettleton in the Lake City Community School Library.
Laura Palmisano/KVNF
/
Fourth grader Walker Stark reads to Mary Nettleton in the Lake City Community School Library.

Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill last Tuesday that would have allowed ranchers to use lethal force against wolves to protect their livestock, reports the Delta County Independent. The bill would have allowed lethal force prior to any gray wolves being introduced on the Western Slope ahead of a voter-prescribed December deadline. Local lawmakers who sponsored the bipartisan senate bill said it provided the state with valuable resources for managing the wolves, and are disappointed in the veto, one of the first Polis issued this year. Senator Perry Will, who represents parts of Montrose County, believes the reintroduction is not in the best interest of the wolves either. He said if the species is to be introduced, and ranchers and farmers are to get on board, the state needs the proper tools in place to manage the species.

A proposed solar farm just southwest of Norwood (in San Miguel County, Colorado) is drawing criticism from the community. Last week, residents showed up for a meeting to express their disapproval. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KOTO’s Julia Caulfield was there and brings part one of this report.

Octogenarian Mary Nettlton has helped generations of Lake City students learn to read. Nettlon, who's blind, has volunteered at the local school for more than two decades. KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
