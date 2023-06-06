KVNF Regional Newscast: June 6, 2023

A new trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a Paonia couple in their home last year. According to the Delta County Independent, Mark Burns was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and with robbery in the February 2022 deaths of Michael Arnold and Donna Gallegos. Burns allegedly acted in anger after being evicted by Arnold in 2021, and he needed money. He was ID’d from the victims’ home surveillance footage and evidence shown in a preliminary hearing last year. According to Delta Combined Court records, trial is now set to begin August 15. That setting could change, pending the outcome of a status conference set for June 9.

Rep. Lauren Boebert missed out on adding her vote on the debt ceiling deal last week. Colorado's 3rd congressional district representative provided a vague statement to the Montrose Daily Press that further criticized raising the country’s debt ceiling, but didn’t explain her absence from the vote itself. Initial statements from Boebert’s office say that the representative wasn’t protesting the vote, but instead, was late. While Boebert said she wasn’t afraid to vote against the bill, Democratic opponent Adam Frisch questioned the representative’s absence. Frisch, who’s running once again for Boebert’s seat, said Colorado’s 3rd district deserves bipartisan representation.

Children love to play in mud, and scientific research from organizations like John Hopkins Medicine say the outdoor recreation isn’t just good for the immune system, but also for the soul. Suzy Conty of Miss Suzy’s Educational Services in Montrose, Colorado leans on this research in her own nontraditional classroom. For the full story on nontraditional classroom pathways in Montrose, tune into Local Motion on Wednesday night at 6PM here on KVNF.

The school year has come to a close. As the Class of 2023 prepares to receive their diplomas and head out into the world, Telluride took the time to celebrate them with the annual Graduation Parade down Main Street. In decked out cars, bikes, and fire engines to start, graduating students – in full cap and gown - drove down Colorado Ave, waiving to supportive onlookers though intermittent rain showers. Those onlookers shared their well wishes for the students, as they leave the safe nest of home and head into adulthood. KOTO’s Julia Caulfield was there and has this report.