KVNF Regional Newscast: June 8, 2023

A woman was shot early Monday afternoon in Orchard Mesa, reports the Daily Sentinel. One suspect is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect allegedly involved in the incident. Reporting parties said they heard several gunshots at Laguna Drive before hearing a car speed off. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered several shots had been fired into a house in the area. Orchard Mesa Middle School and the surrounding area were kept in shelter-in-place while officers were on the scene. There is an active investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Grand Junction Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch.

For some Montrose students, nature is their classroom. Keely Vaughan, the founder and principal of Outer Range, sat down with KVNF to discuss the unique outdoor classroom. Outer Range offers tuition-based programs and pre-school, but it’s also a Montrose County School District public school for all ages.

Rural hospitals across the nation and in our region are continuing to face financial challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Delta Health officials on its journey to keep the hospital independent and local.

