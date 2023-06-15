© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 15, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published June 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
In recent years, Delta County, Colo., has been attracting new residents from urban areas who want to live the small-town lifestyle.
Meredith Rizzo/NPR
In recent years, Delta County, Colo., has been attracting new residents from urban areas who want to live the small-town lifestyle.

A crash closed down westbound traffic on U.S. 50 north of Montrose this week. The incident reportedly had injuries, according to the Montrose Daily Press. According to preliminary reports, the crash occurred near Jay Jay Road and U.S. 50. There was no immediate word as to how many vehicles were involved, or what might have happened. First responders were freshly on the scene just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Westbound traffic was being diverted around that time.

The Delta County Health Department is amping up efforts in fighting the West Nile Virus. Almost 60 cases were reported between Delta and Montrose Counties last year. This year, the Delta County Health Department is asking community members to join the SWAT team in fighting the virus. Efforts include identifying and controlling the mosquito habitat and thus reduce the risk of West Nile virus. Mosquito breeding increases with warm temperatures and standing water. Mosquito trapping begins now in Delta County and human cases are often reported as early as mid-June. The typical West Nile virus season runs from May through October.

Women have been historically underrepresented in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields, otherwise known as STEM. But a science program serving students from Aspen to Parachute is introducing a new program this summer to help address that deficit. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Aspen Public Radio's Halle Zander has part two of this report, where she speaks with Addison Hobbs, an educator for the Aspen Science Center. Hobbs says its important to expose girls to science at a young age. You can listen to part one under the Regional Newscast tab on KVNF dot org.

Back in January, some food bank officials in our region saw an emerging problem. The end was near for a COVID-era program that gave extra support to food stamp recipients. KUNR’s Bert Johnson reports on the impact for the Mountain West News Bureau.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Delta County
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust