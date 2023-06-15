KVNF Regional Newscast: June 15, 2023

A crash closed down westbound traffic on U.S. 50 north of Montrose this week. The incident reportedly had injuries, according to the Montrose Daily Press. According to preliminary reports, the crash occurred near Jay Jay Road and U.S. 50. There was no immediate word as to how many vehicles were involved, or what might have happened. First responders were freshly on the scene just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Westbound traffic was being diverted around that time.

The Delta County Health Department is amping up efforts in fighting the West Nile Virus. Almost 60 cases were reported between Delta and Montrose Counties last year. This year, the Delta County Health Department is asking community members to join the SWAT team in fighting the virus. Efforts include identifying and controlling the mosquito habitat and thus reduce the risk of West Nile virus. Mosquito breeding increases with warm temperatures and standing water. Mosquito trapping begins now in Delta County and human cases are often reported as early as mid-June. The typical West Nile virus season runs from May through October.

Women have been historically underrepresented in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields, otherwise known as STEM. But a science program serving students from Aspen to Parachute is introducing a new program this summer to help address that deficit. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Aspen Public Radio's Halle Zander has part two of this report, where she speaks with Addison Hobbs, an educator for the Aspen Science Center. Hobbs says its important to expose girls to science at a young age. You can listen to part one under the Regional Newscast tab on KVNF dot org.

Back in January, some food bank officials in our region saw an emerging problem. The end was near for a COVID-era program that gave extra support to food stamp recipients. KUNR’s Bert Johnson reports on the impact for the Mountain West News Bureau.

