KVNF Regional Newscast: June 20, 2023

Divide Road in Montrose is now open, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. The Rimrocker Trail on the road was recently announced impassable due to snow build up on the Colorado side over the Uncompahgre Plateau. Montrose County Road and Bridge Crews have been working to clear the high country road for safe passage. The sheriff’s office reminds drivers to stay prepared and to watch for animals and recreational vehicles.

Colorado’s oldest daily newspaper is not going out of business, but the last paper will roll off its own presses in August. Members of the Pueblo Chieftain’s labor union ripped into their owner Gannett this week when the nation’s largest newspaper chain announced a decision to shutter its printing plant in Pueblo. The decision doesn’t just outsource the newspaper’s printing press, but also lays off over 50 workers. Last year, Gannett laid off roughly 200 employees, including local reporters.

Pride was in the air on Saturday during Ouray County’s third annual Pride celebration. Sunny skies, bright colors, costumes, pride flags and upbeat music filled Hartwell Park as friends and families relaxed on the grass...or meandered the booths scattered around the park. The Ouray County Pride event was designed for family fun, but for many in attendance, the celebration marked a milestone. It created a place where people can express who they are without shame. KVNF's Cassie Knust attended the event and brings this report.

Several organizations interested in the health of the Uncompahgre River met in Montrose last week. The event hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley featured four groups whose collective mission is to preserve and improve water conditions in the Uncompahgre River Watershed. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.