KVNF Regional Newscast: June 27, 2023

The dangerous Gunnison River condition warning has been lifted. The Gunnison County Sheriff’s department lifted the warning as flows on the Gunnison River begin falling, says the sheriff’s department. The warning has been in place since May 18, for parts of the Gunnison River between Almont and the North Bridge on Highway 135. The Curecanti National Recreation Area﻿ noted Sunday evening that the Bureau of Reclamation ramped up the flow of water through the dams and down the Gunnison River. Crystal Dam, at the bottom of East Portal Road is currently flowing over the spillway in a roaring waterfall. Increased flows are expected to continue for the next week.

Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor recently announced that Colorado’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in the month of May at 2.8 percent. Colorado’s unemployment rate has remained below three percent for an entire year and well below the national average of 3.7 percent.

Comparatively, the Montrose County unemployment rate has remained on par with the national rate since the year’s first quarter. That’s according to the Colorado Mesa University economic report. Delta County employment has been on a consistent downward trend since late 2019. Per the economic report, aging demographics of the county may be contributing to a slightly declining labor force. The university releases economic reports on a quarterly basis.

Denver Pride is one of the biggest LGBTQ plus pride celebrations in the country, drawing in more than half a million people over the weekend. The event comes just seven months after a person opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. This year, Delta, Colorado had its own representation in Denver. Delta Pride’s founder and leader, Xavier Saenz, performed at Denver Pride Center Stage on Saturday. For Saenz, being able to perform in one of the largest LGBTQ celebrations amidst the challenges facing his community was a dream come true.

The City of Durango is at a standstill in deciding the future of a diversity commission. Until November of last year, the Community Relations Commission advised the city. But as KSUT and KSJD's Clark Adomaitis reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, that advisory board has been defunct for months.