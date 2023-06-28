KVNF Regional Newscast: June 28, 2023

The dangerous Gunnison River condition warning has been lifted. The Gunnison County Sheriff’s department lifted the warning as flows on the Gunnison River begin falling, says the sheriff’s department. The warning has been in place since May 18, for parts of the Gunnison River between Almont and the North Bridge on Highway 135. The Curecanti National Recreation Area﻿ noted Sunday evening that the Bureau of Reclamation ramped up the flow of water through the dams and down the Gunnison River. Crystal Dam, at the bottom of East Portal Road is currently flowing over the spillway in a roaring waterfall. Increased flows are expected to continue for the thisweek.

A plane rented out of Delta, Colorado crashed and caught fire near Colorado 92 in Gunnison County last Friday. All four passengers on board suffered injuries, but survived, Gunnison County’s Sheriff Adam Murdie told KVNF on Tuesday. The four passengers sustained mostly second and third degree burns, and a few lacerations. Three passengers – two female and one male – had to be transported for ambulatory care. While plane crashes aren’t unheard of in the area, Murdie said crashes of this magnitude are not a common occurrence.

:You know, Gunnison's had its fair share of aircraft crashes between helicopters and airplanes over the years, but it's not something that's typical...no," Murdie told KVNF. "Especially one that crashes to the extent of this one where it catches on fire and completely consumes itself. Basically, it burned it completely up."

The U.S. Forest Service arrived later Friday evening to help with the brush fire incited by the crash. Murdie says the fire didn’t spread far and there is no threat to public safety. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Association are investigating the incident.

Colorado is getting more than 800 million dollars from the federal government for new broadband infrastructure. The funding is part of a program launched by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to increase broadband equity and access, says Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods. It focuses on expanding connectivity in underserved areas that have little to no internet.

Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order last year to provide high-speed broadband to ninety-nine percent of the state by 2027. Currently, about ninety percent have access. Construction is currently underway in Palisade to connect the community to fiber by July, according to the town’s Fiber provider, Clearnetworx.

The City of Delta is experiencing a post-covid pandemic revival. City leaders are taking proactive steps to bring more entertainment value to the town of just over nine thousand residents. The latest installation came last Wednesday night with the beginning of the Cleland Park Music Series. KVNF’s Lisa Young was at the event and brings this report.