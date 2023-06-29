KVNF Regional Newscast: June 29, 2023

Last year, the Dobbs decision stripped tens of millions of people (and counting) of their right to access abortion care in their home state. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains has been able to continue caring for patients in Colorado, regardless of where they are coming from, a spokesperson told KVNF's Cassie Knust this week.

Right now, about 37% of the patients seen for abortion care are traveling from out-of-state, and abortion care has increased by 31%. Fawn Bolak of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains added that anyone in Colorado can access reproductive and sexual healthcare services, including medication abortion care, through the clinic’s Virtual Care Center.

Virtual care allows community members, regardless of where they are located in the state, to speak to a provider in the privacy and comfort of their own homes. Health centers in Glenwood Springs, Cortez and Salida are the closest options for those living on the Western Slope.

Bolak says that the loss of abortion care across the country has created a strain on our healthcare infrastructure here in Colorado. When health center wait times increase because of a large influx of out-of-state patients, it impacts everyone seeking care, not just those seeking abortion care. In the last year, Planned Parenthood has doubled down its efforts to support patients and reduce wait times in health centers. They’ve extended health center hours, expanded patient navigation programs and are continuing to increase tele-health services throughout the region.

Home equity for most mortgage-paying homeowners in our region has decreased over the last year, but that might not be a bad thing. Emma Gibson of the Mountain West News Bureau has more.

The state of Colorado has appointed its first, full time Colorado River Commissioner. As commissioner, water policy veteran Rebecca Mitchell will take a lead role in upcoming negotiations around the Colorado River and its water uses. KGNU’s Jacob Agatston spoke with Commissioner Mitchell about the work ahead.