KVNF Regional Newscast: July 5, 2023

Governor Jared Polis announced last Wednesday that Colorado and Wyoming will be working together on efforts to reduce greenhouse gasses. As Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods reports, the interstate collaboration focuses on a technology called direct air capture.

Monday was the second Ascension of the hot air balloons at the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta at Confluence Park...and KVNF 's Lisa Young was there in Confluence Park on Sunday and early Monday morning to discuss the balloon launches.

Lisa said Sunday’s launch was “amazing,” with several hundred folks arriving early to watch balloon crews prep and launch their balloons. Monday, the crowd easily tripled.

Lisa spoke with Doug Lenberg, the Balloon Meister, ahead of Tuesday’s big Independence Day hot air balloon ascension. The Delta Volunteer Fire Department displayed a 20' x 30' foot American Flag as 13 hot air balloons launched. There were also First Responders, Junior ROTC Color Guard and Delta's own Emma Wise, singing The Star-Spangled Banner. The City of Delta honored the country's Veterans during the morning ascension.

Lipbone Redding joined Taya Jae on Talkin' Music last week. That conversation came ahead of Lipbone’s headline performance Tuesday on the Red, White and Blues Stage in Paonia Town Park. In this Talkin’ Music excerpt recorded last Friday, Taya Jae discusses Lipbone’s performance and his love of the North Fork Valley.

For the full conversation, visit KVNF dot org. For the latest Talkin Music, DJ playlists, and a two week archive of all our volunteers’ shows go to kvnf dot org.

