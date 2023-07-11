KVNF Regional Newscast: July 11, 2023

With the Spring Creek Fire 46% contained as of Monday afternoon, fire management teams are now passing the lead to local commands. The transition was announced in Monday’s daily report from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two.

Close to 500 people are fighting the fire that started on June 24 near Palisade…as of Monday, almost 3,300 acres are affected. The change to a smaller organization is possible because of successful suppression efforts over the past week, says the report. The last week has seen additional containment and decreased fire behavior and intensity. The two incident management teams will spend the next two days sharing knowledge, data and observations to ensure a seamless transition while work continues on the fire.

Three Delta County students are heading to national rodeo competitions this summer, says the Delta County Independent. The local champions are freshman Roan Spencer, junior Taneal Braslin and fifth-grader Easton Zeldenthuis. Easton participated in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, Georgia in late June, securing 21st in the nation for boys breakaway. That score includes contestants from Canada, Mexico and Australia. Taneal and Roan will both participate in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming from July 17-23.

Last month, the Delta County Public Health Department sounded the alarm against the West Nile Virus. The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It can also infect several animals. In humans, the virus generally causes a mild illness, but it can lead to more severe conditions such as meningitis…that’s inflammation of the brain and spinal cord lining. The best way to protect yourself from West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases is to prevent mosquito bites.

KVNF's Cassie Knust followed up with Greg Rajnowski, the environmental health director for the Delta County Public Health Department, to discuss ongoing efforts to mitigate the virus.

This week on Local Motion, we’ll hear from local permaculture specialist Wind Clearwater. Clearwater is one of the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute instructors this summer in Paonia. Permaculture focuses on using land, resources, people and the environment in a way that doesn't produce any waste. In this preview, Clearwater discusses the differences between permaculture and more traditional farming.

For more information or to enroll in a permaculture class, visit crmpi.org. Catch the full conversation Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. during Local Motion.