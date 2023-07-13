KVNF Regional Newscast: July 13, 2023

Delta County is nearly done planning its new playground at the fairgrounds in Hotchkiss. The playground is possible due to a grant awarded to the county from the Colorado Health Foundation last fall, the county said in a news release. Organizations like The Nature Connection, Delta County Libraries, Partners of Delta County, and Delta County Human Services collaborated to plan the playground area. The county noted that this inclusive approach ensures that the space will cater to the needs and preferences of Delta County's diverse population of residents.

Certain fireworks may soon be deemed illegal in Ouray County…and firing them could come with a hefty fine. The potential ordinance was brought about by several citizen complaints on the Fourth of July, says the Ouray Plaindealer. The ordinance would ban fireworks that launch into the air or explode on the ground. Violations of this ban could end in a $2,000 fine.

However, handheld fireworks like sparklers and non-explosives such as spinners, would remain legal. This ordinance may go through – city councilors this week directed city staff to draw up the ordinance for a vote at a later date.

This week on Local Motion, we’ll hear from local permaculture specialist Elizabeth Agee of Moon Hill Dairy, a cheese manufacturer near Steamboat Springs. She’s also involved in fruit production while working with nonprofit Colorado Farm and Food Alliance as the Just Good Food manager. Permaculture focuses on using land, resources, people and the environment in a way that doesn't produce any waste. In this preview, Agee discusses the intersection between permaculture and more traditional farming.

Tribal attorneys across the nation are concerned about a recent Supreme Court ruling on Navajo Nation water rights. As Clark Adomaitis of KSUT and KSJD reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, an attorney for the Ute Mountain Ute tribe says it calls into question the trustee relationship between tribes and the federal government.