KVNF Regional Newscast: July 31, 2023

Paonia and Hotchkiss Fire responded to a brush fire in the 43000 block of Minnesota Creek Road East of Paonia at around noon on Friday. Delta County Alerts reported that no structures were threatened on their initial Facebook post.

The fire posed no threat to the public. In the initial response, emergency crews closed Minnesota Creek at Dry Gulch Road. Multiple agencies, including Paonia, Hotchkiss, Crawford, Delta and Cedaredge, responded to the fire near Minnesota Creek Road early Friday afternoon. Air support was called in after ground crews had difficulty containing the fire.

EMS were also called in to attend to firecrews overcome by the heat. At one point, the fire was reported to be moving upstream to the east. Firefighters gained the assistance of two Type I helicopters on scene, making water drops as well as crews from Paonia, Hotchkiss, Crawford and Cedaredge Fire and BLM.

There was no size estimate of the fire as of 5 p.m. Friday when this report was recorded.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper and two other people are in the hospital following a collision in Fruita. The crash involved the trooper and two occupants of a passenger vehicle at the intersection of 22 Rd and K Rd around 4 p.m. last Thursday.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported with unknown injuries, according to the Grand Junction Police Department on behalf of the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team. The Colorado State Patrol trooper was evaluated on scene before being transported to the hospital.

This incident is under investigation.

The Colorado Medical Board has issued a draft rule that abortion reversal treatments are not considered unprofessional conduct.

The preliminary decision comes as a new state law that would have banned such treatments is on hold while a faith-based clinic is challenging it in court. The government agreed not to enforce the law until state medical, nursing and pharmacy boards decide if abortion reversals are an acceptable medical practice.

An official decision is expected in late September.

Reversal treatments are offered by some anti-abortion clinics after a person initiates a medication abortion. There’s no proof they work and they’re not supported by mainstream medicine.

Residents in Southeastern Colorado will soon have access to clean safe drinking water thanks to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

Disability Pride month commemorates the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in July 1990, with Disability Pride Month wrapping today. KVNF's Cassie Knust asked the Ouray and Montrose Libraries what they have on offer for persons with disabilities.

Over at the Ouray Public Library, children can take part in Sensory Story Time. This service began earlier this year, says Ouray Public Library Director Aimee Vann.

While Sensory Story Time is geared toward children with sensory-related disabilities, Vann says all are welcome.

Additionally, anyone can benefit from this service.

In the Montrose Regional Library, Head of Adult Services Sara Rinne shows me the library’s adaptive station. A special computer complete with a curved screen and foot-operated keyboard lives in this room. The next Ouray Public Library Sensory Storytime is August 18.

The Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes are having far-reaching impacts, including here in Colorado. Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods says the state’s film production industry is at a standstill.

On Wednesday, a Durango-based support group for people with disabilities celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis of KSUT and KSJD has more.