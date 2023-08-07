KVNF Regional Newscast: August 7, 2023

Income limits for free and discounted school lunches have been raised by the government to reflect inflation. And that’s good news for the large share of students in our region who receive these lunches. The U-S Department of Agriculture income guidelines are for the upcoming school year. They increased by about 7% to 8% to reflect inflation costs.

For example, the cut-off to receive free meals for a household of four used to be just above 36,000 dollars. This year, it’s 39,000.

Lynda Westphall, the director of Child Nutrition Programs for Idaho’s Department of Education, says households that were dropped last year might qualify again under the new guidelines.

This report comes from Julie Luchetta, of BSPR.

Two new state laws that give Colorado renters extra protections go into effect this month. One of them restricts landlords from asking tenants about certain information like credit history unless required to do so by federal law.

It will also cap security deposits at the equivalent of two months’ rent. The other law prohibits certain provisions in rental agreements. It won’t allow landlords to ask for fees if a tenant fails to give advance notice that they aren’t renewing their lease. It also blocks evictions over unpaid fees that aren’t part of a tenant's rent.

Montrose County Sheriff deputies found an elderly couple deceased at their residence last week. The deputies were dispatched to a home on Transfer Road on July 29 for a shooting that occurred at the residence.

The caller stated that he had just shot his wife and that he was going out to the back porch where she was lying to take his own life. Responding deputies found two deceased, elderly individuals lying on the back porch of the residence. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office and the Montrose County Coroner's Office are investigating the homicide. Autopsies are pending for both decedents.

Over the past two years, enrollment in WIC Colorado has increased 6.5 percent. WIC is a special federal supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children.

For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews WIC Colorado outreach and partnership coordinator Erin Kendrick about changes to the program.

Listen to the regional newscast tomorrow at 8 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. to hear the second part of the interview.

You can show your support for KVNF by purchasing a raffle ticket! This summer you could win a brand new Toyota RAV4 Prime Hybrid, from Hellman Toyota in Delta. Tickets are 1 for $20 or 3 for $50. The drawing will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. Details for participating in this year's raffle can be found online at KVNF.org