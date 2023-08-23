KVNF Regional Newscast: August 23, 2023

A politically-charged ballot measure has been cleared for the polls by the Colorado Supreme Court. The measure, Proposition HH, is a response to spiking property taxes fuelled by rising property values. It would reduce property valuation rates and allow property owners to exempt part of their property’s value from taxation.

The Court ruled Monday that the measure does not violate the state’s single subject rule. That’s a law preventing a statute from addressing more than two or more unrelated issues. The decision ends a months-long statewide political battle over the measure.

Air operations are underway for the Little Mesa Fire.

The fire has affected nearly 3,900 acres and primarily involves vegetation types such as Pinyon, Juniper, sagebrush and grass. Current containment stands at 30%, and 35 personnel are involved in the firefighting efforts. Firefighters will continue patrolling, extinguishing hotspots and addressing flare-ups caused by unburned vegetation within the fire perimeter.

The public is urged to avoid the Potholes Recreation Area while helicopters use it as a water source for firefighting.The fire has not expanded recently, thanks to the efforts of firefighters who have secured the fire's edges and patrolled the area for potential threats to containment.

Despite windy and hot conditions, the fire remained within established containment zones. Some parts of the fire's interior are still actively burning, creating visible smoke. Lightning from previous storms ignited additional small fires in the vicinity, which are being addressed using air resources and engines.

The Montrose County Board of County Commissioners delayed a decision on whether to develop agricultural land into an RV park. The decision is due to concerns raised by nearby residents, says the Montrose Daily Press.

The proposed project, known as Waypoint West RV Park, has sparked controversy over transparency and ethical considerations. The applicant, Steve White, a former planning director for the county, faced criticism for allegedly changing his plans from building tiny homes to an RV park. White defended the project as a "small, simple park" that would not negatively impact the area. Concerns were also raised about potential traffic impacts, leading commissioners to seek an opinion from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The decision on the special use permit has been postponed to the September meeting.