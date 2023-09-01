KVNF Regional Newscast: August 31, 2023

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) recently undertook rigorous high-altitude rescue training with around 15 pilots at the Montrose Regional Airport. The airport allowed the pilots to launch their training flights and attend ground school clinics.

CAP, a civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force, plays a crucial role in providing emergency support during natural disasters and conducting search and rescue missions for overdue aircraft or hikers. CAP also offers aerospace education and offers a cadet program that imparts flying skills, drone expertise, and leadership training to young individuals.

The Uinta Basin Railway project was put on pause last Friday by a federal appeals court for concerns that the project’s risks were not properly assessed or disclosed. Part of the heavily-contested rail line would have run along the Colorado River, causing widespread worries about possible environmental impacts and safety of drinking water should an accident occur. Those running the 100-mile rail line intend to continue pursuing it, and those opposed to the project will likely continue to fight them.

Hollywood productions have ground to a halt this summer after SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America in a dual strike, the first since 1960. KVNF’s Lisa Young reports that one well known Colorado Politician has joined the strike.

While Barbie and Oppenheimer top the box office around the U.S., movie goers in Estes Park are seeking a very different cinematic experience. The annual Silent Comedy Movie Festival that takes place over the Labor Day weekend will feature films that are nearly 100 years old, all accompanied by live piano playing. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Maeve Conran brings us this audio postcard.

Spanning hundreds of miles, the Colorado Trail runs from Denver to Durango. The tiny mountain town of Lake City is one of the last resupply stops in southwest Colorado. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano reports on a community effort to welcome hikers to town that even includes a free shuttle and snacks.