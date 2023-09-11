KVNF Regional Newscast: September 11, 2023

Six Republican and Unaffiliated Colorado voters filed a lawsuit last week against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, demanding that former President Donald J. Trump be disqualified from the Colorado ballot. The lawsuit is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

This section disqualifies individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution or provided aid or comfort to its enemies from holding office. Secretary Griswold has acknowledged the lawsuit and expressed her anticipation of the Colorado Court's resolution of the issues. The lawsuit seeks clarity on how Colorado law should consider the requirements of the United States Constitution when determining a candidate's eligibility for office.

Surface Creek Animal Shelter recently held a successful fundraiser event at Mesa Winds Farm and Winery near Hotchkiss, raising over $14,000 to support shelter operations. SCAS Administrator Marcus Roeder expressed gratitude for the community's support, noting that the shelter receives limited governmental funding and relies heavily on community contributions.

The event, themed, "It takes a village," featured a dinner priced at $85 per ticket, a silent auction, and live music by the North Forkestra of Paonia.

Roeder emphasized that the shelter's primary funding comes from The Shelter Shoppe, a thrift store owned and operated by the shelter. SCAS focuses on animal enrichment, providing homeless pets with daily walks, toys, playtime, and attention.

It’s been 22 years since the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Cedaredge dedicated this past Saturday as a day of remembrance. The day began with the traditional 9-11 Honor Run, featuring a 5 and 10-mile uphill run in full bunker gear. The run raised funds for first responders in need. Following the run was a 9/11 Memorial Tribute and Candlelight Vigil at The Pondy.

This November marks another school board election year, which means residents in our region will have the opportunity to shape the future of their local school districts by choosing their school board representatives.

Three school board seats are up for grabs in Delta County, representing over 50% of the board, according to Delta County School District Superintendent Caryn Gibson. As of now, there are two candidates for District 2 and one for District 3.

Beth Suppes is the only incumbent so far running for the DCSD school board. Also running are Tony Bohling of Delta and Hardy Hutto of Cedaredge.

Over in Montrose County, six candidates are vying for positions across the district. The candidates include Neisha Balleck, Jody Hovde, Charlane Oswald, Teodoro Valerio II, and incumbent Tom West.

Dawn Schieldt is running again after her first attempt in 2021. Laurie Laird, administrative assistant to the superintendent and school board, noted that priority issues are yet to be determined by this year’s candidates.

There aren’t any new ballot measures for voters this year in either Delta or Montrose County School Districts, but Gibson noted that DCSD’s bond measure, passed last year, is on track. The bond measure aims at enhancing safety entrances and implementing other critical projects in Delta high schools.

While the projects are still in the design phase, Gibson told KVNF that the bond’s will ultimately fund these improvements for Delta, Cedaredge and North Fork High, as well as Paonia K-8.

Laird encourages voters to seek out opportunities to hear the candidates speak and educate themselves about the candidates and their priorities for the district.

As these elections draw closer, the spotlight focuses on the candidates and the future direction of our region’s school districts. Stay tuned for more updates as the election season progresses. You can send news tips, election feedback or questions to news @ kvnf.org.

The September 7 Garfield County Libraries Board of Trustees meeting drew a large crowd. People showed up on both sides of a debate over whether books that depict sexual scenes in the adult section should be restricted or removed. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Aspen Public Radio's Caroline Llanes brings this report.

A land trust in Eagle County is helping establish a new community conservation center and gear library. Eric Galatas has this story.