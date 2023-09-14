KVNF Regional Newscast: September 14, 2023

Former Colorado First Lady Bea Romer has died. She was married to former Democratic Governor Roy Romer for seven decades, including during his twelve years in office. Bea Romer dedicated much of her life to supporting early childhood education.

She was instrumental in establishing public funding for Colorado preschool in the 1980s. She also helped form the Colorado Preschool Project, which has evolved into the state’s universal free preschool program. Romer died Saturday in her daughter’s home here in Colorado, surrounded by family.

She was 93 years old.

The summer season may be winding down but things are about to heat up on Delta’s Main Street this Friday Night. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

Montrose has implemented a third gaming moratorium extension to block the establishment or relocation of adult gaming, also known as gambling, arcades within the city. This moratorium specifically targets adult gaming arcades using slot machines and similar devices. Activities like Bingo organized by local groups are exempt.

The measure was initially prompted by a surge in crime associated with these arcades in 2021.

Will Woody with the City of Montrose told KVNF that the goal of the moratorium is to address the increased criminal activity linked to these gaming establishments.

Police had initially reported issues such as illegal drug use, public intoxication and more in these areas. Neighboring businesses had also expressed concerns. Montrose, being a home rule municipality, has the authority to regulate gambling locally.

Historically, the city has banned gambling since 1918. The newest and third extension now lasts until March 21, 2025.

While patron numbers are up at the new Delta Public Library, concerns continue over the temporary closure of the Hotchkiss and Crawford Libraries. KVNF’s Lisa Young has more.

The State of Colorado recently announced it will share millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds with two Native American tribes. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis of KSUT and KSJD has more.

Congress is back from summer break, and lawmakers have just a couple weeks to prevent a significant pay cut for thousands of wildland firefighters. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has an update on where things stand.