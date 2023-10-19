© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 19, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT
2023 Board of Directors candidate and Ridgway resident Drew McCracken.
Courtesy photo/Drew McCracken
2023 Board of Directors candidate and Ridgway resident Drew McCracken.

Paonia officials were denied a DOLA grant, and are now seeking support for the WaterSMART Planning Grant to overhaul the town’s water system. The grant, if secured, would fund a hydrogeological study and comprehensive planning. Officials believe this plan will benefit various stakeholders and open doors for federal grants.

We’re a few weeks away from the November 7 election, where Coloradans can vote on their local school board candidates as well as two tax-related propositions. During elections, language can get a little confusing. For example, Monday was the last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive for the Coordinated Election. Tressa Guynes, the clerk and recorder for Montrose, clarifies that people can still register to vote right up until polls close.

Tressa also notes that as clerk and recorder, it’s her office’s job to help inform people of their rights as voters in a nonpartisan way. KVNF will be sharing more election information from Tressa Guynes as the election approaches. Tune into Local Motion next Wednesday night for a more in-depth conversation with the Montrose clerk and recorder.

Upgrades to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch Center continue. KVNF’s Lisa Young reports that the dispatch center will be getting an important upgrade following County Commissioner approval at the October 3 meeting.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust