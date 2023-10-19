KVNF Regional Newscast: October 19, 2023

Paonia officials were denied a DOLA grant, and are now seeking support for the WaterSMART Planning Grant to overhaul the town’s water system. The grant, if secured, would fund a hydrogeological study and comprehensive planning. Officials believe this plan will benefit various stakeholders and open doors for federal grants.

We’re a few weeks away from the November 7 election, where Coloradans can vote on their local school board candidates as well as two tax-related propositions. During elections, language can get a little confusing. For example, Monday was the last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive for the Coordinated Election. Tressa Guynes, the clerk and recorder for Montrose, clarifies that people can still register to vote right up until polls close.

Tressa also notes that as clerk and recorder, it’s her office’s job to help inform people of their rights as voters in a nonpartisan way. KVNF will be sharing more election information from Tressa Guynes as the election approaches. Tune into Local Motion next Wednesday night for a more in-depth conversation with the Montrose clerk and recorder.

Upgrades to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch Center continue. KVNF’s Lisa Young reports that the dispatch center will be getting an important upgrade following County Commissioner approval at the October 3 meeting.