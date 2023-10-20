KVNF Regional Newscast: October 20, 2023

A political non-profit with a history of backing conservative school board candidates throughout the state has provided campaign support to four Montrose school board candidates. According to TRACER, the state’s campaign finance disclosure website, Ready Colorado spent over $12,200 toward campaign mailers supporting Neisha Balleck, Charlane Oswald, Dawn Shieldt and Ted Valerio.

[Editor's note: A previous version reported that the organization spent over $6,100. This correction clarifies that Ready Colorado scheduled two separate payments of $6,142, totaling $12,284.]

KVNF has confirmed this information through TRACER and a copy of the delivered mailers, which identifies Ready Colorado and registered agent Jon Anderson as funders.

The mailers went out on October 16 and October 20.

Chalkbeat Colorado has previously reported on Ready Colorado, noting that because of the group’s federal nonprofit status, it’s not required to disclose its donors — and doesn’t. In 2021, the Colorado Sun noted that Ready Colorado funded almost every major Republican political group and effort in Colorado in 2020.

The mailers feature the four Montrose candidates, along with their names and photos, front and back. There are seven candidates running in Montrose.

On one side, the four are described as quote “parents who will always put students and teachers first,” and ask that voters “vote…to expand education.” On the flipside, the mailer lists reasons why mail recipients should vote for Balleck, Oswald, Shieldt and Valerio.

It is not yet known if the candidates were aware of Ready Colorado’s support at the time the mailers were posted.

A man shot by Delta police during a burglary response on Oct. 10, identified as Jeremy Kuzov, is said to have been unarmed when trying to enter his own home. Robert Kuzov, Jeremy’s father, is demanding answers and believes the officer, not his son, may be in the wrong.

The incident is under investigation by the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team. Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler couldn't comment due to the ongoing investigation, says the Montrose Daily Press.

Kuzov says the incident has stirred painful memories for the family, as another son, Robert, was murdered in 1999.

San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) is proposing a rate hike due to inflation and increased power supply costs, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The access charge for the majority of SMPA's members would see a nearly 9% increase.

The SMPA board of directors is expected to vote on the rate increase, and if approved, it would take effect in January. SMPA is seeking public comments on the proposed rate increases at the board of directors’ Oct. 24 meeting in Nucla at 170 W. 10th Ave.

Members can also provide comments via email at rates@smpa.com.

Coloradans are set to vote next month on two ballot measures that make changes to tax rules. As Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods reports, one of them would let the state keep more of the money it gets from tobacco and nicotine sales.

The Forest Service plans to introduce a visitor management strategy for Blue Lakes, Mt. Sneffels, and Yankee Boy Basin near Ridgway and Ouray. The plan also proposes a day pass for these areas.

Dana Gardunio, a Ouray District Ranger with the U.S. Forest Service says this plan is a response to increased traffic in these recreational areas.

