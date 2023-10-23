KVNF Regional Newscast: October 23, 2023

County clerk and recorders may begin counting mail-in ballots today, although results will not yet be available until Election Night on November 7.

Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes told KVNF that the office is responsible for auditing all submitted ballots.

Montrose County's 2024 budget forecasts an ending fund balance of about $56.9 million. Key factors include labor costs, inflation and significant capital projects, says the Montrose Daily Press. The county uses a five-year model to monitor reserves. It may dip below targeted reserves in some funds but the plan is to maintain a conservative fund reserve for stability. The proposed budget includes a potential wild card… Proposition HH, which could impact staffing.

The final budget will be approved in December.

Each night through Halloween, the Red Shed Produce Corn Maze in Delta transforms into a spookier than usual attraction…

The Delta corn maze offers family-friendly fun by day, but after 7 p.m. is when guests can experience some frights from the over 20 high school volunteers helping run the haunted maze. Student volunteers have taken on prop arrangement, decorating and costume design. It's important to note that there's a strict no-touch policy between participants and actors during the event.

However, actors are allowed to reach out and startle participants during the experience, reports the Delta County Independent. The haunted maze runs through October 31, and tickets are $15. The daytime maze is $10.

According to the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, more than 2,500 books were challenged last year. As Censorship increases in the US, public and school libraries are under pressure from state governments and citizen led organizations.

KVNF’s Taya Jae talks with former Library Director Jamie LaRue about his new book, On Censorship: A Public Librarian Examines Cancel Culture in the US. Jamie LaRue will give a reading at Paonia Books on Thursday, October 26. More information at www.paoniabooks.com. To listen to this full interview, visit our website kvnf.org.

Montrose County School District is just one of hundreds across the country experiencing not just staffing shortages, but also special education staff shortages. KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke recently with MCSD’s Director of Special Education Millie Clem and Jessica Kalb, the Executive Director of Academic Services, about this shortage in our area.