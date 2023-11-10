KVNF Regional Newscast: November 9, 2023

Unofficial election results are in from the Secretary of State’s office. Property tax measure Prop HH failed statewide with just over 60 percent of the vote. 70 percent of both Montrose and Delta voted against this measure

Tobacco and nicotine sales measure, Prop II, passed statewide with almost 67 percent of the vote. The measure passed by a slim margin in Delta with 52 percent voter approval…Montrose saw similar results with 53% voter approval.

School board district seats were also on this year’s ballot.

In Delta, there was one contested race between Dan Burke and Hardy Hutto…Dan Burke resecured his seat with 56% of the vote. This leaves Tony Bohling, incumbent Bethany Suppes and Dan Burke on the Delta County School District board.

In Montrose, newcomer Neisha Balleck secured the District A seat over sitting board member Erik Westesen, who joined the board last September after filling Jeff Bachran’s vacant seat. Tom West won his bid for reelection by a slim margin, winning just over 50 percent of the Montrose vote against Charli Oswald. Jody Hovde’s race against Dawn Shieldt for District F was also a close race, with Hovde sitting at just over 52% of the vote.

Montrose has four new school board directors: Neisha Balleck, Ted Valerio who ran unopposed, Tom West and Jody Hovde.

Norwood also has three elected school board members: Pamela Nichol Bray secured the most votes, with Jaclyn Hardman and Morgan Dayne Rummel close behind. Brandi Griffith lost her bid for a school board position.

Results are unofficial at this time. For more information, visit the Secretary of State's website.

Open enrollment began last week on Colorado’s health insurance marketplace. It runs through January 15.

During this period, individuals and families can search for health insurance plans and sign up for them through Connect for Health Colorado. People who enroll by December 15 will have coverage beginning January 1. If you enroll after December 15, coverage will start in February.

Financial assistance is also available to help bring down monthly premium costs. Customers can apply for financial aid through the marketplace.

The National Park Service has completed a $126,000 project to improve the Elk Creek Marina boat ramp at Curecanti National Recreation Area (CURE) in Gunnison. The spot is popular for water recreation.

The project replaced a deteriorated 1960s-era concrete ramp, making it smoother and more accessible for boaters. Funding for this came from park recreation fees. Additional maintenance work is planned, including comfort station rehabilitation, fish cleaning station replacement in 2024, and an 18-million-dollar project to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure at Elk Creek and Lake Fork marinas. Boat inspection is required during the boating season to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species.

Our nation’s veterans will be receiving a big “thank you” from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Services. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details. The free fee-day at National Forests and Grasslands in the Rocky Mountain Region is available to “everyone” so, get out and enjoy the great outdoors this coming Saturday.

Theater can be a source of entertainment, humor and connection, but it can also be an opportunity to address difficult conversations. The Pink Unicorn, which chronicles one conservative mother's journey to finding acceptance of her child's gender identity, will show at the Paradise Theater in Paonia. KVNF’s Taya Jae sat down with the star of the show, Merrily Talbot.

A commission has released recommendations to help respond to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey has more. November is National American Indian Heritage Month. KVNF will share Indigenous stories this month, and we invite listeners to share their stories.