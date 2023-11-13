KVNF Regional Newscast: November 13, 2023

Hotchkiss is set to welcome its first retail marijuana shop at 110 Pinion Drive, with the opening expected by the middle of November. According to the Delta County Independent, The Hotchkiss Town Council approved the business's license more than four months ago. Valley High, LLC, the owner of the dispensary, has completed the required licensing process at the state level.

The shop will join Valley High's existing location in Paonia. The approval of the retail marijuana shop marks a significant development in Hotchkiss, aligning with the changing landscape of cannabis regulations in various municipalities.

The Telluride Regional Medical Center (TMC) and Telluride School District R-1 have overcome financial challenges with voter approval of a mill levy increase and bond. Unofficial results show that 63% of voters supported the $31-million bond proposed by Telluride School District R-1. The funds will be allocated for teacher and staff housing, infrastructure improvements, and science lab upgrades.

Additionally, voters approved annexing the Rico area into Telluride School District. The TMC secured support with 65% of voters favoring a mill levy increase, providing an estimated $4 million annually to address financial shortfalls.

Delta business owner Mel Cook deliberately held back sales tax payments to prompt a public hearing about issues he faced, including urban camping and panhandling near his business.

Cook claimed that ordinances against such activities were not properly enforced. He expressed dissatisfaction with the Delta Police Department's response to incidents, including property damage and public disturbances. City Manager Elyse Ackerman-Casselberry acknowledged Cook's concerns but criticized his approach to get attention. Cook paid the delinquent tax of approximately $900 during the meeting but accused the council of not addressing the underlying issues.

Governor Jared Polis called a special legislative session last week. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports state lawmakers have limited time to come up with a solution to the predicted spike in property taxes next year.

Pandemic-era supply concerns, the green energy revolution and anxieties around national security have led to an increased interest in rare earth minerals. In an effort to better understand the country's mineral resources, the U.S. government has begun surveying historic mining areas. As KOTO's Gavin McGough (Mac-GOFF) reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, those efforts have brought them to the skies above Colorado.