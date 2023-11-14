KVNF Regional Newscast: November 14, 2023

The Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club in Montrose is set to begin the remodel of its first permanent facility, located in the former San Juan Cinema on East Main Street. The approximately $1 million project involves leveling floors, and adding classrooms and gyms.

The renovations will create space for an open classroom, an arts classroom, and a multimedia classroom, along with two half-gyms, according to the Montrose Daily Press. The project is expected to increase the club's capacity, currently accommodating about five dozen children per day, and address the 175-family waiting list.

The renovations are slated for completion by the end of April 2024.

The recent poisoning of a prairie dog colony at Top of the Pines has sparked controversy and concerns from neighboring residents and Ouray County leaders. The organization applied poison to control the growing prairie dog population, citing concerns about human safety and the potential spread of diseases carried by prairie dogs.

However, the decision has faced backlash, with residents expressing worries about the impact on pets and other animals, says the Ouray Plaindealer. The use of poison has led to disagreements among board members, and some residents claim they were not adequately informed about the application. The issue is set to be discussed further in an upcoming meeting with county commissioners.

In their last gesture of giving, members of the Delta Emblem Club, an auxiliary order of the Elks, presented a $2,500 check to the Delta Food Pantry. The Delta Emblem Club has been actively serving the Delta community for over 50 years, and this donation marked the final gift from their treasury to the community.

Mary Pfalzgraff, co-director of the Delta Food Pantry, expressed gratitude for the donation, especially as the pantry has seen a significant increase in the number of clients, according to the Delta County Independent. The Delta Food Pantry operates on weekdays and one evening each month, providing support to those in need.

Local nonprofits are gearing up for the holidays…and the inflationary costs that come with them. Montrose Community Dinners has served Thanksgiving dinner free of charge to the Montrose community for over two decades, expanding steadily with its growing patronage. This year, Kevin Kuns, the nonprofit’s director, says that with growth, however, comes extra costs.

KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down with Kevin to discuss what this looks like. To donate or for more information, visit montrosecommunitydinners.com

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says long-term federal spending will be a big part of bringing down water use on farms and ranches in the face of climate change. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports for the Mountain West News Bureau