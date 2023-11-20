KVNF Regional Newscast: November 20, 2023

An update to the 2021 Delta County land use code is leaning towards granting residents more land use freedom, says the Delta County Independent. Residents were initially concerned about restrictive changes, but have since witnessed a reversal in roles between the commissioners.

Discussions centered on aligning terms in the code, water usage regulations, defining 'commercial' properties, and zoning challenges, including variances and lot sizes. While some clarity emerged, concerns about regulating water usage and defining commercial properties have lingered, prompting ongoing discussions for future resolutions.

Due to instability along the slope of Dry Cedar Creek, Kinikin Road will close between Q72 Road and R71 Road starting November 20. A geotechnical analysis highlighted the risk of a major slope failure due to soil shifts and steepness, posing a safety threat.

Montrose County is seeking a permanent solution and considering relocating the road. While exploring options, drivers are advised to use alternative routes, with electronic message boards providing closure and detour details.

A developer on a string of multimillion-dollar properties near Ridgway was directed to halt unauthorized road construction by Ouray County due to a lack of necessary permits. According to the Ouray Plaindealer, his company, Two Pair LLC, bought 660 acres split into 35-acre tracts, planning to develop six lots. Despite initial discussions with local landowners and talks about road improvements, unauthorized construction began in August, and only halted after formal complaints were filed.

Deathtrap is a comedy-thriller full of twists and turns of devilish cleverness…and it opened last Friday at the Magic Circle Players theater in Montrose. The show runs through December 2.

KVNF’s Cassie Knust recently spoke with director Kim Santich to learn more about what's in store for audiences. There are five more shows planned for the Magic Circle Player’s Deathtrap. For more information or tickets, visit magiccircleplayers.com.

The Southern Ute tribe and the city of Durango met last Tuesday. As KSUT and KSJD's Clark Adomaitis reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, city officials are still learning how best to communicate respectfully with the tribe.

