KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2023

A check fraud incident recently cost the Town of Cedaredge $2,700.

According to the Delta County Independent, an individual photocopied a town-issued check, endorsed it with forged signatures, and cashed it at a different bank, evading detection. The fraud was reported to insurance and is undergoing investigation by both banks, but retrieving the lost funds seems unlikely. In response, the town implemented Positive Pay, a second-check measure to match issued checks with the bank's report.

This incident has also sparked discussions between banks about implementing preventive measures.

Delta Police apprehended a suspect in a vehicular homicide earlier this month at a Delta home following a search warrant. KVNF’s Lisa Young has more.

November is Native American Heritage Month. In honor of that, events took place in communities around the state and region. The Ute Indian Museum in Montrose held a series of events throughout the month to raise awareness about the history of the Ute in this region.

The museum sits at the heart of traditional Ute territory. It was originally built in 1956 and it's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. KVNF's Cassie Knust recently sat down with CJ Brafford, the museum's director and carekeeper, to learn more about its history.

