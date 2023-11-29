© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published November 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
The grounds of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Rd.
Cassie Knust
/
KVNF
The grounds of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Rd.

A check fraud incident recently cost the Town of Cedaredge $2,700.

According to the Delta County Independent, an individual photocopied a town-issued check, endorsed it with forged signatures, and cashed it at a different bank, evading detection. The fraud was reported to insurance and is undergoing investigation by both banks, but retrieving the lost funds seems unlikely. In response, the town implemented Positive Pay, a second-check measure to match issued checks with the bank's report.

This incident has also sparked discussions between banks about implementing preventive measures.

Delta Police apprehended a suspect in a vehicular homicide earlier this month at a Delta home following a search warrant. KVNF’s Lisa Young has more.

November is Native American Heritage Month. In honor of that, events took place in communities around the state and region. The Ute Indian Museum in Montrose held a series of events throughout the month to raise awareness about the history of the Ute in this region.

The museum sits at the heart of traditional Ute territory. It was originally built in 1956 and it's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. KVNF's Cassie Knust recently sat down with CJ Brafford, the museum's director and carekeeper, to learn more about its history.

Listen to the full conversation on last week’s Local Motion. You can stream that episode, and all episodes, online at KVNF. org.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
