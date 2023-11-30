KVNF Regional Newscast: November 30, 2023

Colorado workers can now start signing up online for more paid time off through the state. The Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Program covers leave for things like serious health conditions, taking care of a family member or having a baby.

Those benefits become available in January. The state is holding several virtual meetings over the next few months to show the public how to use the FAMLI online portal.

The first meeting is on December 6. Workers who are seeking paid leave through the program should sign up as soon as possible.

You can apply at famli.colorado.gov

Ouray County Emergency Medical Services is facing some challenges. According to the Ouray Plaindealer, they have overworked paramedics and the potential for staff departures. To address this, they're planning to budget for three new paramedics and paid backup shifts.

It's estimated to cost around $727,000. The high call volumes and potential departures are putting a lot of strain on the current paramedics, who are working extended hours to cover all shifts.

Hiring new paramedics is a priority at the moment, hoping to ease the strain and reduce overtime costs. Additionally, the current chief paramedic plans to step down next year due to the growing demands of the role, especially with increasing emergency calls.

San Miguel County is exploring housing projects on U.S. Forest Service land to offer affordable housing for federal employees and locals. A potential site near Telluride and Rico is being discussed, says the Telluride Daily Planet.

The plan is modeled after a successful Summit County partnership, creating 177 affordable units. Additionally, the county is considering other housing solutions, including developments near essential facilities.

The East End Master Plan revision aims to expand housing options in collaboration with the Forest Service and private entities.

Colorado has successfully concluded its bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit, or RLA, of the 2023 Coordinated Election, with collaboration between the Secretary of State's office and county clerks. KVNF’s Lisa Young has more.

The Otter Pond neighborhood in Montrose was recently granted special district status from the City of Montrose, allowing residents to repay the city for a loan. That loan will fund needed repairs to the nearby dam, as well as utilities in the area.

In 2022, the city received reports of sinking ground near Otter Pond Circle and the pond's outlet. Further investigation revealed that the outlet pipes were corroded and had failed, causing erosion and soil loss. This led to the formation of underground cavities that eventually collapsed, causing sinkholes and depressions on the road.

After the outlet failure was discovered, the Otter Pond Homeowners Association contacted the Colorado Division of Water Resources for an emergency inspection. State inspection of the embankment and reservoir found the damage to be a “significant hazard,” according to the City.

By the end of the repair project, Otter Pond residents are looking at paying around $1.3 million.

The city has contributed around $481,000 so far. The HOA faced challenges financing this amount and sought a solution by proposing a special improvement district (SID) to the city.

While SIDs are typically used for public infrastructure financing, in this case, the city pays for construction and residents within the Otter Pond Circle Utility Relocation Special District repay through property taxes over 20 years.

Montrose City Attorney Chris Dowsey explains how this new agreement will impact residents.

Dowsey noted that there are nine lot owners who did not sign the petition, but they would still be responsible for their portion of the payments.

City Engineer Scott Murphy said the Otter Pond HOA is tentatively scheduled to replace its dam’s outlet works starting late this year or early 2024. Water and sewer utilities that currently run through the dam will also be relocated outside of the dam to reduce structural risk to the dam.

Fort Lewis College in Durango recently unveiled a new mural titled "Indigenous Futurity" in celebration of Native American Heritage Month. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSUT Tribal Radio's Sarah Flower reports.