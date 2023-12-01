KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2023

Delta County Commissions recently approved a bid from National Car Charging, LLC for a new ChargePoint electric vehicle charging station.

The bid was just under $316,000, and while it wasn't the lowest, Commissioner Wendell Koontz recommended the company because of their reputation. He also cited the reliability of ChargePoint equipment.

Costs for the purchase and installation will be covered by a State of Colorado Charge Ahead grant, and a pool of Supplemental Environmental Project funds from West Elk Mine for environmental violations.

A study by Colorado Mesa University found that the majority of nonprofits in Mesa County expect their expenses to increase, but not all of them anticipate increased revenues.

According to the Daily Sentinel, the study also mentioned that a potential recession could affect future donations and grants.

The presentation took place at the Western Colorado Community Foundation's "Center for Philanthropy." The study’s findings echo sentiments shared by other local nonprofits in our region, including Montrose Community Dinners.

Kevin Kuns, director of the nonprofit, recently told KVNF that the nonprofit sought more donations due to rising inflationary costs.

On today’s Farm Friday, KVNF’s Lisa Young talks with CSU researcher Renée Rondeau about an innovative program to restore degraded meadows and ranchlands across the West.

Montrose Regional Health is about to kick off the next portion of its new Ambulatory Care Center.

With property acquisition complete and permits in progress, the nonprofit hospital recently turned to the Montrose City Council for help in reducing project costs. The council was asked to waive water and sewer connection fees, totaling around $47,550.

The city is showing strong support for the project, waiving building permit fees, contributing $50,000 for trail improvements, $11,000 for extending the water main, and even sponsoring bike racks.

The city's support adds up to over $300,000.

Councilor Dave Frank and Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler noted that incentives are common for big projects. The discussion also clarified that while budgetary considerations might delay some infrastructure projects, these delays are not related to the financial support being provided for the health care center project.

Councilors also highlighted the anticipation of water and sewer rate increases in the upcoming budget cycle due to inflationary costs and infrastructure projects, but City Manager Bill Bell noted that increases are distinct from the specific fee waivers discussed for the health care center project.

The project goal is to be ready and open by early 2024. The building sits at the far end of the River Landing shopping complex in Montrose. The first three floors of the four-story structure will be occupied by Montrose Regional Health for surgeries, medical imaging and other services that will be moved from the hospital on S. Third Street.

The new care center is not to be confused with a second, competing outpatient medical clinic in the Colorado Outdoors complex, owned by national firm QHR.