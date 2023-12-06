KVNF Regional Newscast: December 6, 2023

The Delta County commissioners and county assessor recently performed a third-party audit of the county’s property value assessments. The audit findings were reviewed during the November 7 Board of Commissioners meeting.

The 3rd party audit is performed annually for Delta County and this year’s report showed the County to be in full compliance with all statistical, statutory and constitutional requirements for the recent reassessment process.

The Paonia Board of Trustees and Town Administrator Stefen Wynn introduced the town's capital improvement plan during the Nov. 14 Paonia Board of Trustees meeting. Wynn immediately mentioned sidewalk repairs and the Fifth and Grand realignment project.

Wynn said that sidewalk design and repairs would first be done at Grand Avenue, from Third to Fourth Street, to both the north and south sides of the street. He said this decision and priority is in conjunction with “Safe Pathways to Paonia”, a plan to get our kids safely to Paonia K-8, and also help to get kids safely to the River Park.

A dog in Ouray was recently diagnosed with a serious respiratory disease. This comes as certain parts of the country experience an uptick in canine respiratory illness, as reported by NPR last week.

At first, the symptoms were mistaken for allergies, but it turned out to be more severe, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. The Colorado Department of Agriculture has noticed a rise in similar cases across the state.

Experts are advising pet owners to seek immediate veterinary care and not ignore any symptoms, even if they seem common. Businesses and shelters have also implemented strict hygiene measures to reduce the risks.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture recommends keeping vaccinations up to date and being cautious in communal dog spaces. They're urging people to consult a vet right away if they suspect their dog might have the illness to prevent further spread.

In Montrose, recent legislation like Proposition 123 is making waves in the housing landscape, aiming to address affordability issues. With an annual $300 million allocated, the state is targeting affordable housing projects across Colorado.

The City of Montrose is responding by considering code amendments to simplify housing processes; they're exploring the possibility of duplexes, triplexes, and townhomes in various areas to widen affordable housing options.

KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down this week with Jace Hochwalt, the city’s planning manager, to better understand these options. Catch the full conversation tonight on Local Motion. Local Motion airs Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

Next month, the U.S. Department of Interior will release a second report as part of its ongoing investigation into federal Indian boarding schools. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis of KSUT and KSJD has more.